Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) Shares Acquired by Meeder Asset Management Inc.

Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Wynn Resorts, Limited (NASDAQ:WYNN) by 1,040.3% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,991 shares of the casino operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,641 shares during the period. Meeder Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Wynn Resorts were worth $500,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. JustInvest LLC increased its position in shares of Wynn Resorts by 23.0% during the first quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,342 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $419,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 18.9% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,995 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $627,000 after purchasing an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 8.0% in the first quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 10,300 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,291,000 after purchasing an additional 764 shares in the last quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 1.3% in the first quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 8,185 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Wynn Resorts by 2.2% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 15,579 shares of the casino operator’s stock valued at $1,934,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.49% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Craig Scott Billings sold 3,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.50, for a total transaction of $384,412.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,493 shares in the company, valued at $12,940,357.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Mulroy sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.79, for a total value of $47,916.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 6,897 shares in the company, valued at $826,191.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.75% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Argus upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Wynn Resorts from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 8th. Citigroup upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $99.00 to $110.00 in a report on Friday, February 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Wynn Resorts from $119.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Wynn Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, February 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $111.27.

WYNN stock opened at $126.29 on Friday. Wynn Resorts, Limited has a twelve month low of $67.54 and a twelve month high of $143.88. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 2.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 45.50. The company has a market capitalization of $14.60 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.09 and a beta of 2.32. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $128.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $112.98.

Wynn Resorts (NASDAQ:WYNN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The casino operator reported ($2.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($2.22) by ($0.23). Wynn Resorts had a negative return on equity of 96.61% and a negative net margin of 25.71%. The company had revenue of $686.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $751.05 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.86 EPS. On average, research analysts predict that Wynn Resorts, Limited will post -14.46 EPS for the current year.

Wynn Resorts Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, and operation of destination casino resorts. It operates through the following segments: Wynn Palace, Wynn Macau, Las Vegas Operations, and Encore Boston Harbor. The company was founded by Stephen Alan Wynn, Elaine P. Wynn, and Kazuo Okada in 2002 and is headquartered in Las Vegas, NV.

