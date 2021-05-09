Xiotri Tops 24 Hour Volume of $31,250.00 (XIOT)

Xiotri (CURRENCY:XIOT) traded up 4.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 9th. One Xiotri coin can currently be bought for about $1,060.95 or 0.01826065 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Xiotri has a market capitalization of $4.69 million and $31,250.00 worth of Xiotri was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Xiotri has traded down 4.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Xiotri alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $50.70 or 0.00087260 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020635 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001721 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $38.48 or 0.00066237 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $458.48 or 0.00789110 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $60.55 or 0.00104217 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5,307.13 or 0.09134382 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 23.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001735 BTC.

About Xiotri

Xiotri (CRYPTO:XIOT) is a coin. Xiotri’s total supply is 5,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,418 coins. Xiotri’s official Twitter account is @xiotri_defi and its Facebook page is accessible here . Xiotri’s official website is xiotri.finance

According to CryptoCompare, “XIOTRI is a community-based protocol for fair multi-asset collateral yield exposure. XIOT tokens were created and distributed directly to its community of supporters. There was no presale. Holders of XIOT tokens strictly gain value by participating in the XIOTRI yield farming ecosystem. The staking mechanism is still under construction and will be deployed after exhaustive testing to ensure a bug-free release. “

Buying and Selling Xiotri

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Xiotri directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Xiotri should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Xiotri using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Xiotri Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Xiotri and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.