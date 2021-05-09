XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) PT Raised to $155.00 at Stephens

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) had its target price boosted by Stephens from $135.00 to $155.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on XPO. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $150.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on shares of XPO Logistics from $140.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Citigroup upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $138.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $80.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of XPO Logistics from $135.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $148.04.

Get XPO Logistics alerts:

Shares of XPO opened at $147.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 179.27, a P/E/G ratio of 11.01 and a beta of 2.33. The company’s fifty day moving average is $131.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $118.08. XPO Logistics has a 1 year low of $60.75 and a 1 year high of $147.59.

XPO Logistics (NYSE:XPO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The transportation company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.33 billion. XPO Logistics had a net margin of 0.82% and a return on equity of 9.11%. XPO Logistics’s revenue was up 23.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that XPO Logistics will post 0.93 EPS for the current year.

In other XPO Logistics news, CAO Lance A. Robinson sold 7,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.12, for a total value of $903,618.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 74,955 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,853,684.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO S Jacobs Bradley sold 61,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.01, for a total transaction of $8,385,012.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 387,416 shares in the company, valued at $53,079,866.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 449,830 shares of company stock worth $56,391,645. 18.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in XPO. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 101.5% in the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 52,750 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,471,000 after purchasing an additional 26,573 shares in the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 9,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares in the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in XPO Logistics by 22.9% in the 4th quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 67,778 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $8,079,000 after purchasing an additional 12,627 shares in the last quarter. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new position in XPO Logistics in the 4th quarter valued at about $6,243,000. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS lifted its holdings in shares of XPO Logistics by 12.8% during the 4th quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 18,117 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,160,000 after acquiring an additional 2,056 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 95.94% of the company’s stock.

XPO Logistics Company Profile

XPO Logistics, Inc provides supply chain solutions in the United States, rest of North America, France, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Transportation and Logistics. The Transportation segment offers less-than-truckload (LTL) services, such as density and day-definite regional, inter-regional, and transcontinental LTL freight services through a network of tractors, trailers, professional drivers, and terminals; and truck brokerage services.

Featured Story: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for XPO Logistics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPO Logistics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.