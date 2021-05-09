Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Shares Sold by CAPROCK Group Inc.

CAPROCK Group Inc. reduced its stake in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) by 19.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,604 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 853 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc.’s holdings in Xylem were worth $379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of XYL. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Syverson Strege & Co acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Crescent Capital Consulting LLC acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bainco International Investors acquired a new position in Xylem in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Accel Wealth Management acquired a new position in shares of Xylem during the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

XYL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Xylem from $90.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Xylem from $113.00 to $109.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Xylem from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $73.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Xylem in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $120.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Xylem has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.31.

In other news, SVP Claudia S. Toussaint sold 5,948 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.75, for a total transaction of $611,157.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 59,057 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,068,106.75. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Kairus Tarapore sold 401 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.53, for a total transaction of $39,911.53. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 14,409 shares in the company, valued at $1,434,127.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 18,744 shares of company stock worth $1,963,307. Company insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

NYSE XYL opened at $119.34 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.49 billion, a P/E ratio of 85.86, a P/E/G ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.05. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $56.63 and a 1 year high of $119.60. The business’s fifty day moving average is $107.64 and its two-hundred day moving average is $100.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.40.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.19. Xylem had a net margin of 5.09% and a return on equity of 14.72%. The company had revenue of $1.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.23 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Xylem Inc. will post 1.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

