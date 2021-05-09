Yelp (NYSE:YELP) versus Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) Critical Review

Yelp (NYSE:YELP) and Just Eat Takeaway.com (OTCMKTS:TKAYY) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, earnings, risk, dividends and valuation.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

95.0% of Yelp shares are held by institutional investors. 9.5% of Yelp shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Yelp and Just Eat Takeaway.com, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Yelp 2 12 5 0 2.16 Just Eat Takeaway.com 1 1 8 0 2.70

Yelp currently has a consensus target price of $34.28, indicating a potential downside of 13.13%. Given Yelp’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Yelp is more favorable than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Profitability

This table compares Yelp and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Yelp -1.29% -1.64% -1.15% Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Yelp and Just Eat Takeaway.com’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Yelp $1.01 billion 2.92 $40.88 million $0.52 75.88 Just Eat Takeaway.com N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Yelp has higher revenue and earnings than Just Eat Takeaway.com.

Summary

Just Eat Takeaway.com beats Yelp on 5 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

Yelp Company Profile

Yelp Inc. operates a platform that connects consumers with local businesses in the United States and internationally. The company's platform covers various local business categories, including restaurants, shopping, beauty and fitness, health, and other categories, as well as home, local, auto, professional, pets, events, real estate, and financial services. It provides free and paid advertising products to businesses, which include cost-per-click search advertising and multi-location ad products, as well as enables businesses to deliver targeted search advertising to local audiences; and business listing page products. The company also offers other services comprising Yelp Reservations that provide online reservations for restaurants, nightlife, and other venues directly from their Yelp business listing pages; Yelp Waitlist, a subscription-based waitlist management solution that allows consumers to check wait times and join waitlists remotely, as well as businesses to manage seating and server rotation; Yelp Knowledge program that offers business owners local analytics and insights through access to its historical data and other proprietary content; and Yelp Fusion, which offers free and paid access to content and data for consumer-facing enterprise use through publicly available APIs. In addition, it provides content licensing, as well as allows third-party data providers to update and manage business listing information on behalf of businesses. The company offers its products directly through its sales force; indirectly through partners; and online through its website, as well as non-advertising partner arrangements. It has strategic partnership with Grubhub for providing consumers with a service to place food orders for pickup and delivery. Yelp Inc. was incorporated in 2004 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

Just Eat Takeaway.com Company Profile

Just Eat Takeaway.com N.V. operates an online food delivery marketplace. The company focuses on connecting consumers and restaurants through its platforms. It serves in the United Kingdom, Germany, Canada, the Netherlands, Australia, Austria, Belgium, Bulgaria, Denmark, France, Ireland, Israel, Italy, Luxembourg, New Zealand, Norway, Poland, Portugal, Romania, Spain, and Switzerland, as well as through partnerships in Colombia and Brazil. The company was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Amsterdam, the Netherlands.

