YETI (NYSE:YETI) Sets New 1-Year High at $90.32

Shares of YETI Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:YETI) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $90.32 and last traded at $89.74, with a volume of 3568 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $88.11.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Smith Barney Citigroup downgraded shares of YETI from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 15th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on YETI in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 target price for the company. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on YETI from $91.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded YETI from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 15th. Finally, BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of YETI from $71.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $74.80.

The stock has a market capitalization of $7.83 billion, a PE ratio of 115.10, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $80.02 and its 200 day moving average is $69.94.

YETI (NYSE:YETI) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 11th. The company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.62 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $375.77 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.47 million. YETI had a net margin of 7.17% and a return on equity of 84.63%. Sell-side analysts forecast that YETI Holdings, Inc. will post 1.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other YETI news, CFO Paul C. Carbone sold 13,336 shares of YETI stock in a transaction on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.48, for a total value of $993,265.28. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 72,857 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,426,389.36. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Matthew J. Reintjes sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total transaction of $1,409,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 327,155 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,057,884.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,264 shares of company stock worth $6,525,142 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in YETI. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new stake in shares of YETI in the first quarter valued at approximately $2,135,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in shares of YETI by 27.0% during the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 66,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,008,000 after purchasing an additional 14,128 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its stake in shares of YETI by 22.9% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. increased its position in shares of YETI by 48.5% during the fourth quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $723,000 after purchasing an additional 3,447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Scout Investments Inc. acquired a new position in YETI in the 4th quarter valued at $10,528,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.49% of the company’s stock.

YETI Company Profile (NYSE:YETI)

YETI Holdings, Inc designs, markets, retails, and distributes products for the outdoor and recreation market under the YETI brand. The company offers hard and soft coolers, as well as storage, transport, outdoor living, and associated accessories. It also provides drinkware products, such as colsters, lowballs, wine tumblers, stackable pints, tumblers, mugs, bottles, and jugs, as well as accessories comprising bottle straw caps, tumbler handles, jug mounts, and bottle slings under the Rambler brand.

