yieldwatch (WATCH) Tops 24-Hour Trading Volume of $24,133.00

yieldwatch (CURRENCY:WATCH) traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. yieldwatch has a market cap of $19.91 million and approximately $24,133.00 worth of yieldwatch was traded on exchanges in the last day. One yieldwatch coin can currently be bought for about $1.86 or 0.00003241 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, yieldwatch has traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get yieldwatch alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001743 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.51 or 0.00002630 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $39.67 or 0.00069129 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $144.07 or 0.00251079 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 23.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped BNB (WBNB) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $701.38 or 0.01222362 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.12 or 0.00003696 BTC.

THORChain (RUNE) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $17.92 or 0.00031239 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $449.93 or 0.00784140 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $57,227.68 or 0.99736657 BTC.

About yieldwatch

yieldwatch’s total supply is 20,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 10,703,440 coins. yieldwatch’s official Twitter account is @yieldwatch

According to CryptoCompare, “Yieldwatch is a smart yield farming dashboard on Binance Smart Chain that allow users to monitor their liquidity pools, yield farming and token staking performance with fast and casual UI, which is optimized for mobile use. “

yieldwatch Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as yieldwatch directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire yieldwatch should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase yieldwatch using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for yieldwatch Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for yieldwatch and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.