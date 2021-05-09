YOU COIN (YOU) Trading Down 13.1% This Week

YOU COIN (CURRENCY:YOU) traded 9.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on May 9th. One YOU COIN coin can currently be bought for $0.0112 or 0.00000020 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. YOU COIN has a market cap of $6.21 million and $1.00 million worth of YOU COIN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, YOU COIN has traded 13.1% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get YOU COIN alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.60 or 0.00085017 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $11.74 or 0.00020537 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001749 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.61 or 0.00067532 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.13 or 0.00105187 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $447.60 or 0.00782977 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,191.26 or 0.09081040 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.91 or 0.00047071 BTC.

YOU COIN Profile

YOU COIN is a coin. Its genesis date was March 12th, 2018. YOU COIN’s total supply is 2,856,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 556,120,198 coins. YOU COIN’s official website is youchain.cc . YOU COIN’s official Twitter account is @YOUCOIN2

According to CryptoCompare, “The eco-incentives on the YOUChain Network includes entrepreneurial incentives, high-quality DApps incentives, user incentives and so on. The YOUChain Network has full-service development platform resources that are positioned to promote the growth of the native ecosystem. “

YOU COIN Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as YOU COIN directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade YOU COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase YOU COIN using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for YOU COIN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for YOU COIN and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.