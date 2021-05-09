Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) to Post -$0.50 EPS

Analysts expect that Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) will post earnings of ($0.50) per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have provided estimates for Bio-Path’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.54) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.45). Bio-Path reported earnings of ($0.90) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 44.4%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Friday, May 21st.

On average, analysts expect that Bio-Path will report full-year earnings of ($1.99) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.05) to ($1.92). For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of ($1.97) per share. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Bio-Path.

Bio-Path (NASDAQ:BPTH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.78) by $0.21.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on BPTH. Zacks Investment Research cut Bio-Path from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price objective on shares of Bio-Path in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Finally, Roth Capital began coverage on Bio-Path in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Bio-Path stock. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Path Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:BPTH) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 33,236 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $116,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned about 0.48% of Bio-Path at the end of the most recent reporting period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.41% of the company’s stock.

BPTH stock traded down $0.10 during trading on Thursday, hitting $5.51. 162,967 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,829,692. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $6.51 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.86 and a beta of 2.02. Bio-Path has a 52-week low of $3.12 and a 52-week high of $24.34.

Bio-Path Company Profile

Bio-Path Holdings, Inc operates as a clinical and preclinical stage oncology focused RNAi nano particle drug development company in the United States. The company develops products based on DNAbilize, a drug delivery and antisense technology that uses P-ethoxy, which is a deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) backbone modification intended to protect the DNA from destruction.

