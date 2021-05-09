Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) Will Post Earnings of $1.56 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. (NASDAQ:EGLE) will post $1.56 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Eagle Bulk Shipping’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $3.37 and the lowest is $0.64. Eagle Bulk Shipping posted earnings of ($1.96) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 179.6%. The company is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Eagle Bulk Shipping will report full-year earnings of $4.71 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.68 to $9.17. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $3.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.20 to $5.68. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Eagle Bulk Shipping.

Eagle Bulk Shipping (NASDAQ:EGLE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The shipping company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.12. Eagle Bulk Shipping had a negative net margin of 17.08% and a negative return on equity of 9.71%.

Several brokerages have commented on EGLE. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping in a report on Thursday, March 25th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, April 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $51.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $42.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Eagle Bulk Shipping from $40.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Eagle Bulk Shipping currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $39.71.

In related news, major shareholder Oaktree Capital Group Holdings sold 3,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.61, for a total transaction of $120,813.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Costanzo Frank De sold 952 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total transaction of $40,317.20. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 45,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,923,748.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 343,294 shares of company stock valued at $12,784,720 in the last three months. 4.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in EGLE. Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Eagle Bulk Shipping by 337.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 1,325 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $206,000. Sippican Capital Advisors bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $211,000. Finally, Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ bought a new stake in Eagle Bulk Shipping in the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. 78.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

EGLE traded up $3.71 on Tuesday, hitting $48.49. The company had a trading volume of 207,702 shares, compared to its average volume of 124,519. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.27. Eagle Bulk Shipping has a 52-week low of $8.89 and a 52-week high of $50.00. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $39.08 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $608.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.72 and a beta of 1.46.

Eagle Bulk Shipping Company Profile

Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company owns, charters, and operates dry bulk vessels that transport a range of bulk cargoes, including iron ore, coal, grains, fertilizers, steel products, petcoke, cement, and forest products. It serves miners, producers, traders, and end users.

