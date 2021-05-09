Zacks: Analysts Anticipate iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts forecast that iRobot Co. (NASDAQ:IRBT) will report $0.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have issued estimates for iRobot’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.44 and the lowest is $0.02. iRobot posted earnings per share of $1.06 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 71.7%. The business is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, July 20th.

On average, analysts expect that iRobot will report full year earnings of $3.13 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.05 to $3.24. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will post earnings of $5.17 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.60 to $5.62. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for iRobot.

iRobot (NASDAQ:IRBT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $303.26 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $268.04 million. iRobot had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.32) EPS.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on IRBT shares. Raymond James cut iRobot from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 25th. Zacks Investment Research cut iRobot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised iRobot from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $101.00 to $166.00 in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Northland Securities lowered their price target on iRobot from $140.00 to $130.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on iRobot from $95.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.75.

IRBT stock traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $96.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 541,870 shares, compared to its average volume of 956,989. The company has a market cap of $2.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95, a P/E/G ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.48. iRobot has a 12 month low of $61.04 and a 12 month high of $197.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $114.30 and its 200-day moving average is $100.81.

In other iRobot news, EVP Glen Daniel Weinstein sold 1,373 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.00, for a total value of $171,625.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 57,233 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,154,125. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Elisha W. Finney sold 480 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.00, for a total value of $57,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 7,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $935,520. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 12,539 shares of company stock worth $1,541,466. 2.91% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of IRBT. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,795,000. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,989,225 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $400,583,000 after purchasing an additional 304,592 shares in the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its position in shares of iRobot by 17.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 319,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $25,653,000 after purchasing an additional 48,279 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of iRobot by 23.5% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 251,470 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,190,000 after purchasing an additional 47,852 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of iRobot during the fourth quarter valued at about $2,794,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.40% of the company’s stock.

About iRobot

iRobot Corporation designs, builds, and sells robots in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Japan, and internationally. It offers Roomba floor vacuuming robots; Braava family of automatic floor mopping robots; and Root robots to help children learn how to code. The company sells its products through distributor and retail sales channels, as well as through online stores and resellers.

