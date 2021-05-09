Zacks: Analysts Anticipate LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) Will Post Earnings of -$0.10 Per Share

Brokerages expect LivePerson, Inc. (NASDAQ:LPSN) to report earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Eight analysts have issued estimates for LivePerson’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.19) to $0.00. LivePerson reported earnings per share of ($0.02) during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 400%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd.

On average, analysts expect that LivePerson will report full year earnings of ($0.30) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.66) to $0.11. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of ($0.07) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.27) to $0.15. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for LivePerson.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The technology company reported ($0.22) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.27) by $0.05. LivePerson had a negative return on equity of 60.48% and a negative net margin of 35.41%. The firm had revenue of $102.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.15 million.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on LPSN shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of LivePerson from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $79.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $73.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on LivePerson from $64.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on LivePerson from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price objective on LivePerson from $72.00 to $77.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.07.

In other LivePerson news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 2,061 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.72, for a total transaction of $145,753.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Alexander Spinelli sold 2,815 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.94, for a total value of $154,656.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 70,828 shares of company stock valued at $4,369,129. 10.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in LivePerson in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of LivePerson in the 4th quarter worth approximately $39,000. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new stake in LivePerson during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in LivePerson in the first quarter worth approximately $59,000. Institutional investors own 96.14% of the company’s stock.

LPSN traded up $1.23 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The stock had a trading volume of 687,759 shares, compared to its average volume of 855,057. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The company has a market capitalization of $3.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -27.82 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $54.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.38. LivePerson has a one year low of $31.78 and a one year high of $72.23.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

