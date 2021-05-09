Zacks: Analysts Anticipate Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) Will Post Earnings of $0.03 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) to report $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Matrix Service’s earnings. Matrix Service reported earnings of ($0.02) per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 250%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Matrix Service will report full year earnings of $0.09 per share for the current year. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of $0.58 per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that cover Matrix Service.

Matrix Service (NASDAQ:MTRX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 7th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $167.47 million for the quarter. Matrix Service had a positive return on equity of 0.52% and a negative net margin of 4.47%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on MTRX. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Matrix Service from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Matrix Service from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Monday, March 8th.

Shares of NASDAQ:MTRX traded up $0.07 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $13.86. 159,648 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 201,032. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $13.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $367.43 million, a PE ratio of -8.72 and a beta of 1.67. Matrix Service has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $16.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.95.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of Matrix Service by 52.2% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 6,357 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $70,000 after purchasing an additional 2,180 shares in the last quarter. HighVista Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Matrix Service during the 4th quarter worth about $116,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. D.A. Davidson & CO. bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 1st quarter valued at about $135,000. Finally, Hsbc Holdings PLC bought a new position in shares of Matrix Service in the 4th quarter valued at about $159,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Matrix Service Company provides engineering, fabrication, infrastructure, construction, and maintenance services primarily to the oil, gas, power, petrochemical, industrial, agricultural, mining, and minerals markets in the United States, Canada, South Korea, Australia, and internationally. The company's Electrical Infrastructure segment offers power delivery services, including construction of new substations, upgrades of existing substations, short-run transmission line installations, distribution upgrades, and maintenance; and emergency and storm restoration services.

