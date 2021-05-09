Zacks: Analysts Expect Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) Will Announce Earnings of $0.05 Per Share

Equities research analysts forecast that Falcon Minerals Co. (NASDAQ:FLMN) will report earnings of $0.05 per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Falcon Minerals’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.06 and the lowest is $0.03. Falcon Minerals posted earnings of ($0.01) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 600%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Falcon Minerals will report full-year earnings of $0.16 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.10 to $0.20. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.12 to $0.26. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Falcon Minerals.

Get Falcon Minerals alerts:

Falcon Minerals (NASDAQ:FLMN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.06). Falcon Minerals had a net margin of 10.72% and a return on equity of 1.90%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FLMN shares. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Falcon Minerals from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $8.00 price target for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Falcon Minerals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $5.00.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA acquired a new position in Falcon Minerals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $44,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 60.2% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,109 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 6,804 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in Falcon Minerals by 26.1% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 3,885 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 31.77% of the company’s stock.

FLMN stock remained flat at $$4.98 during mid-day trading on Tuesday. 285,953 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,482. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a quick ratio of 2.75 and a current ratio of 2.75. Falcon Minerals has a 52 week low of $1.82 and a 52 week high of $5.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $428.81 million, a P/E ratio of 49.80 and a beta of 1.78. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $4.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.54.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 25th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 24th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.03%. This is an increase from Falcon Minerals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08. Falcon Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 96.77%.

About Falcon Minerals

Falcon Minerals Corporation acquires and owns mineral, royalty, and over-riding royalty interests in oil and natural gas properties in North America. It owns interests covering approximately 256,000 gross unit acres in the Eagle Ford Shale and Austin Chalk in Karnes, DeWitt, and Gonzales Counties in Texas, as well as approximately 75,000 gross unit acres in the Marcellus Shale across Pennsylvania, Ohio, and West Virginia.

See Also: What is the yield curve?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Falcon Minerals (FLMN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Falcon Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Falcon Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.