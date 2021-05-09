Zacks: Brokerages Anticipate Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $7.83 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Cytokinetics, Incorporated (NASDAQ:CYTK) will post $7.83 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have provided estimates for Cytokinetics’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $4.50 million to $13.00 million. Cytokinetics reported sales of $3.59 million during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 118.1%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings report on Thursday, August 5th.

On average, analysts expect that Cytokinetics will report full-year sales of $32.00 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $24.00 million to $52.00 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $40.47 million, with estimates ranging from $20.00 million to $76.42 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cytokinetics.

Get Cytokinetics alerts:

Cytokinetics (NASDAQ:CYTK) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.66) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.59) by ($0.07). Cytokinetics had a negative return on equity of 3,065.14% and a negative net margin of 209.88%.

CYTK has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Cytokinetics in a research report on Wednesday, March 17th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of Cytokinetics in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Cytokinetics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, HC Wainwright increased their price target on shares of Cytokinetics from $22.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

Cytokinetics stock opened at $24.23 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 15.17, a current ratio of 15.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $1.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -12.69 and a beta of 1.45. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $24.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $20.69. Cytokinetics has a 52 week low of $14.71 and a 52 week high of $30.14.

In other news, Director Sandford D. Smith sold 27,582 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.93, for a total value of $660,037.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Fady Ibraham Malik sold 1,632 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.34, for a total transaction of $38,090.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 117,339 shares of company stock worth $2,802,879. Insiders own 6.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cytokinetics by 169.0% in the fourth quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,625 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,021 shares in the last quarter. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. IndexIQ Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Veriti Management LLC purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $62,000. Finally, Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in Cytokinetics in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $67,000. 97.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Cytokinetics Company Profile

Cytokinetics, Incorporated, a late-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, developing, and commercializing muscle activators and inhibitors as potential treatments for debilitating diseases. The company is developing small molecule drug candidates primarily engineered to increase muscle function and contractility.

Recommended Story: How to identify percentage decliners

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cytokinetics (CYTK)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cytokinetics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cytokinetics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.