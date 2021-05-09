Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) Will Announce Earnings of -$0.14 Per Share

Equities analysts expect Cardiff Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRDF) to report earnings of ($0.14) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.13) and the lowest estimate coming in at ($0.15). Cardiff Oncology reported earnings of ($0.51) per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 72.5%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cardiff Oncology will report full-year earnings of ($0.69) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.90) to ($0.53). For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report earnings of ($1.20) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.45) to ($0.95). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that follow Cardiff Oncology.

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 7th. The company reported ($0.14) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.01. Cardiff Oncology had a negative return on equity of 95.03% and a negative net margin of 4,990.52%.

CRDF has been the topic of several research reports. Maxim Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Friday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of Cardiff Oncology in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cardiff Oncology from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Cardiff Oncology has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.20.

Shares of CRDF stock traded up $0.48 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $9.49. 778,406 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,530,623. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $9.48 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $356.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.39 and a beta of 1.80. Cardiff Oncology has a 12-month low of $0.82 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

In other news, Director Rodney S. Markin acquired 2,900 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.32 per share, for a total transaction of $29,928.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 7,181 shares in the company, valued at $74,107.92. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 3,000 shares of Cardiff Oncology stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $10.55 per share, with a total value of $31,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 452,811 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,777,156.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 12,325 shares of company stock valued at $128,209 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 111.1% in the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,137,671 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,434,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124,853 shares during the period. Caxton Corp lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 14.6% in the fourth quarter. Caxton Corp now owns 2,114,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,046,000 after purchasing an additional 269,676 shares during the period. Avidity Partners Management LP acquired a new stake in Cardiff Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,910,000. Frazier Management LLC lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 118.7% in the fourth quarter. Frazier Management LLC now owns 568,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,227,000 after purchasing an additional 308,500 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Cardiff Oncology by 17.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 536,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,970,000 after purchasing an additional 79,557 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.97% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology Company Profile

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops drugs for the treatment of cancer. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, a Polo-like Kinase 1 selective adenosine triphosphate competitive inhibitor that is in Phase Ib/II clinical trial in acute myeloid leukemia (AML); has completed a Phase I clinical trial in advanced solid tumors; and Phase Ib/II clinical trial for metastatic colorectal cancer in combination with FOLFIRI and Avastin.

