Zacks: Brokerages Expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to Announce $0.05 Earnings Per Share

Analysts expect CEVA, Inc. (NASDAQ:CEVA) to report $0.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for CEVA’s earnings, with estimates ranging from ($0.05) to $0.09. CEVA reported earnings per share of $0.11 during the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year over year growth rate of 54.5%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, May 10th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CEVA will report full-year earnings of $0.60 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.60 to $0.61. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $0.90 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.75 to $0.95. Zacks’ EPS calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover CEVA.

CEVA (NASDAQ:CEVA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The semiconductor company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.11 by $0.09. CEVA had a net margin of 0.05% and a return on equity of 1.26%. The firm had revenue of $28.15 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $23.13 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.30 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on CEVA shares. Northland Securities lowered shares of CEVA from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $51.00 to $78.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of CEVA from $42.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CEVA from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 22nd. Cowen upped their price target on shares of CEVA from $62.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Roth Capital boosted their price objective on shares of CEVA from $60.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. CEVA currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.67.

In other CEVA news, CEO Gideon Wertheizer sold 40,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.63, for a total value of $2,825,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Yaniv Arieli sold 9,197 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $570,214.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 107,343 shares of company stock valued at $7,392,417 over the last three months. 3.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System raised its position in shares of CEVA by 2.0% in the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 10,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $584,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund boosted its stake in shares of CEVA by 2.2% in the first quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 9,141 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $513,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its position in CEVA by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 86,302 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,927,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its position in CEVA by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 13,086 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $595,000 after buying an additional 265 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in CEVA by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,400 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. 85.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CEVA traded up $0.79 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $52.16. 150,759 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 306,765. The firm has a market cap of $1.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5,216.00, a PEG ratio of 23.97 and a beta of 1.18. CEVA has a 12-month low of $29.50 and a 12-month high of $83.95. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $56.27 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.95.

CEVA Company Profile

CEVA, Inc operates as a licensor of wireless connectivity and smart sensing platforms to semiconductor and original equipment manufacturer (OEM) companies worldwide. It designs and licenses various digital signal processors, AI processors, wireless platforms, and complementary software for sensor fusion, image enhancement, computer vision, voice input, and artificial intelligence (AI).

