Zacks: Brokerages Expect Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) Will Post Earnings of $0.11 Per Share

May 9th, 2021

Equities research analysts forecast that Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) will post $0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Three analysts have provided estimates for Chatham Lodging Trust’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.21 and the lowest is $0.05. Chatham Lodging Trust reported earnings of ($0.26) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 142.3%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Chatham Lodging Trust will report full-year earnings of $0.40 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.20 to $0.73. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will post earnings of $1.18 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.84 to $1.76. Zacks’ EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that cover Chatham Lodging Trust.

Chatham Lodging Trust (NYSE:CLDT) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The real estate investment trust reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.48) by $0.54. Chatham Lodging Trust had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 39.04%.

CLDT has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays raised their price objective on Chatham Lodging Trust from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Chatham Lodging Trust from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, B. Riley lifted their target price on Chatham Lodging Trust from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.56.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 1.0% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 173,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,285,000 after buying an additional 1,759 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Chatham Lodging Trust by 2.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 70,815 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $957,000 after buying an additional 2,023 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 10.2% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,871 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $459,000 after acquiring an additional 2,209 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 17.4% in the first quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 17,162 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 2,541 shares during the period. Finally, IndexIQ Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Chatham Lodging Trust by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 51,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 3,392 shares during the period. 76.00% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:CLDT traded up $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $13.33. The company had a trading volume of 198,657 shares, compared to its average volume of 323,724. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $13.59 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Chatham Lodging Trust has a 1 year low of $4.59 and a 1 year high of $14.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $648.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.38 and a beta of 2.05.

About Chatham Lodging Trust

Chatham Lodging Trust is a self-advised, publicly traded real estate investment trust focused primarily on investing in upscale, extended-stay hotels and premium-branded, select-service hotels. At September, 30, 2020, The company owns interests in 86 hotels totaling 12,040 rooms/suites, comprised of 40 properties it wholly owns with an aggregate of 6,092 rooms/suites in 15 states and the District of Columbia and a minority investment in the Innkeepers joint ventures that owns 46 hotels with an aggregate of 5,948 rooms/suites.

