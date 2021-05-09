Zacks: Brokerages Expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to Post $0.08 EPS

Wall Street analysts expect Cloudera, Inc. (NYSE:CLDR) to announce earnings of $0.08 per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for Cloudera’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.09 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.07. Cloudera posted earnings per share of $0.05 in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 60%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, June 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that Cloudera will report full-year earnings of $0.38 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.37 to $0.39. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the company will post earnings of $0.45 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.39 to $0.51. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Cloudera.

Cloudera (NYSE:CLDR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 9th. The company reported $0.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.04. Cloudera had a negative net margin of 20.16% and a negative return on equity of 6.53%. The firm had revenue of $226.56 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $221.43 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.04 earnings per share. Cloudera’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis.

Several equities analysts have commented on CLDR shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cloudera from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, March 15th. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Cloudera from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.78.

CLDR stock traded up $0.18 during trading on Thursday, hitting $12.18. 2,680,409 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,387,738. Cloudera has a 52 week low of $7.73 and a 52 week high of $19.35. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 1.25.

In related news, CAO Scott Reasoner sold 49,528 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.88, for a total value of $637,920.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 78,764 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,014,480.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert G. Bearden sold 112,850 shares of Cloudera stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.74, for a total transaction of $2,114,809.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 254,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,769,180.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 436,788 shares of company stock worth $7,376,744 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 16.10% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CLDR. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $84,000. Stephenson National Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $95,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $131,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cloudera during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $175,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Cloudera, Inc offers a suite of data analytics and management products in the United States, Europe, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Subscription and Services. The company offers Cloudera DataFlow, a streaming data platform that collects, curates, and analyzes data; Cloudera Data Science Workbench that enables self-service data science for the enterprise; Cloudera Enterprise Data Hub, a solution that allows companies to execute multiple analytic functions against a shared set of governed and secure data; Cloudera Data Warehouse, a data warehouse that provides cloud solution for self-service analytics; Cloudera Operational DB, a solution that enables stream processing and real-time analytics on changing data; Cloudera Data Science and Engineering, which enables users to streamline and scale big data processing; and Hortonworks Data Platform, a data management platform that helps organizations to store, process, and analyze various data assets.

