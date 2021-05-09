Zacks: Brokerages Expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $1.02 Billion

Wall Street analysts expect Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR) to post sales of $1.02 billion for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Darling Ingredients’ earnings, with estimates ranging from $920.00 million to $1.11 billion. Darling Ingredients posted sales of $852.84 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 19.6%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, May 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients will report full year sales of $4.29 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $3.71 billion to $4.87 billion. For the next year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $4.31 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.85 billion to $4.76 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Darling Ingredients.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 1st. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.07. Darling Ingredients had a return on equity of 15.13% and a net margin of 14.50%. The business had revenue of $1.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $908.07 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.44 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.7% on a year-over-year basis.

DAR has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $81.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Darling Ingredients in a report on Monday, March 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $63.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $71.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.00.

DAR stock traded up $1.93 during trading on Thursday, reaching $72.71. 1,075,179 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,426,897. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $71.93 and its 200 day moving average is $62.06. Darling Ingredients has a twelve month low of $19.05 and a twelve month high of $79.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.49, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market cap of $11.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.65 and a beta of 1.33.

In related news, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 122,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.03, for a total value of $8,585,047.73. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 853,789 shares in the company, valued at $59,790,843.67. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jos Vervoort sold 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.13, for a total value of $953,820.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,109 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,345,796.17. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.96% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its stake in Darling Ingredients by 101.3% in the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new position in Darling Ingredients in the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Darling Ingredients by 156.6% during the first quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 544 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.72% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

