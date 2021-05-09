Zacks: Brokerages Expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) Will Announce Earnings of $0.30 Per Share

Analysts expect Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) to post $0.30 earnings per share for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Four analysts have issued estimates for Essential Properties Realty Trust’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.29 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.31. Essential Properties Realty Trust reported earnings of $0.11 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year-over-year growth rate of 172.7%. The company is expected to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust will report full-year earnings of $1.25 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.22 to $1.29. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post earnings of $1.38 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.32 to $1.45. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Essential Properties Realty Trust.
Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 31.54% and a return on equity of 3.73%.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 24.9% in the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. Veriti Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $96,000. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $154,000. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.5% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 393 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust in the first quarter valued at $202,000.
Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $25.92. The stock had a trading volume of 374,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 964,644. Essential Properties Realty Trust has a 1 year low of $10.46 and a 1 year high of $26.75. The company has a quick ratio of 14.29, a current ratio of 14.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $24.55 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.86. The stock has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.47 and a beta of 1.32.
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.70%. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is currently 152.38%.
About Essential Properties Realty Trust
Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.
