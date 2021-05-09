Zacks: Brokerages Expect Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) Will Post Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts forecast that Genpact Limited (NYSE:G) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Five analysts have provided estimates for Genpact’s earnings. The highest EPS estimate is $0.52 and the lowest is $0.48. Genpact posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 7.5%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Genpact will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.28 to $2.31. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post earnings of $2.60 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.52 to $2.67. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that that provide coverage for Genpact.

Genpact (NYSE:G) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.02. Genpact had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 8.53%. The firm had revenue of $950.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $933.93 million.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on G shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Genpact from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on Genpact from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $54.00 price target on shares of Genpact in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Genpact has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $45.14.

Shares of NYSE G traded up $0.05 during trading on Friday, reaching $47.13. 1,732,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,701,501. Genpact has a 52-week low of $31.85 and a 52-week high of $49.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.64. The company has a 50-day moving average of $44.71 and a 200-day moving average of $41.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.13 and a beta of 1.32.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, June 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.108 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 10th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Genpact’s payout ratio is 27.56%.

In other Genpact news, SVP Balkrishan Kalra sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.80, for a total value of $42,800.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 188,268 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,057,870.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Piyush Mehta sold 70,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.00, for a total value of $3,010,000.00. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 143,147 shares of company stock worth $6,294,447. 1.86% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Genpact by 953.0% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 874 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 791 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Genpact during the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Huntington National Bank increased its position in shares of Genpact by 42.5% during the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,486 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in shares of Genpact by 268.7% during the 4th quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 2,190 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Genpact by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,770 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.52% of the company’s stock.

About Genpact

Genpact Limited provides business process outsourcing and information technology (IT) services North and Latin America, India, rest of Asia, and Europe. It operates in three segments: Banking, Capital Markets and Insurance; Consumer Goods, Retail, Life Sciences and Healthcare; and High Tech, Manufacturing and Services.

