Zacks: Brokerages Expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) Will Announce Quarterly Sales of $3.00 Billion

Brokerages expect Newmont Co. (NYSE:NEM) to report $3.00 billion in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for Newmont’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $2.96 billion and the highest estimate coming in at $3.05 billion. Newmont posted sales of $2.37 billion in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 26.6%. The business is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Thursday, July 29th.

On average, analysts expect that Newmont will report full year sales of $12.65 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $12.26 billion to $13.17 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $13.04 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.33 billion to $13.96 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Newmont.

Newmont (NYSE:NEM) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.01). Newmont had a net margin of 23.19% and a return on equity of 7.37%.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Newmont from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Fundamental Research cut their price objective on shares of Newmont from $74.35 to $69.96 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Newmont from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday. National Bank Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Newmont in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Argus lifted their price objective on shares of Newmont from $65.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.92.

In other Newmont news, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.72, for a total value of $230,880.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,140 shares in the company, valued at $6,761,320.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephen P. Gottesfeld sold 13,240 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.45, for a total value of $879,798.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 126,380 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,397,951. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,762 shares of company stock valued at $2,488,905. 0.28% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tompkins Financial Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its stake in shares of Newmont by 1,446.7% in the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 464 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 434 shares during the last quarter. MD Financial Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV boosted its position in shares of Newmont by 47.3% during the first quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 551 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $33,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Newmont during the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.18% of the company’s stock.

NYSE NEM traded up $0.44 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $67.33. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,077,174 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,900,426. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $62.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.07. Newmont has a twelve month low of $52.33 and a twelve month high of $72.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.17 and a beta of 0.14.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.27%. Newmont’s dividend payout ratio is presently 166.67%.

Newmont

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, and Ghana. As of December 31, 2020, it had proven and probable gold reserves of 94.2 million ounces and land position of 58,900 square kilometers.

