Zacks: Brokerages Expect Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $17.25 Million

Wall Street analysts forecast that Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRNE) will post $17.25 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have provided estimates for Sorrento Therapeutics’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $8.36 million and the highest is $22.20 million. Sorrento Therapeutics posted sales of $7.72 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.4%. The company is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, May 10th.

On average, analysts expect that Sorrento Therapeutics will report full year sales of $852.30 million for the current year, with estimates ranging from $99.89 million to $3.01 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.10 billion, with estimates ranging from $298.91 million to $2.01 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that that provide coverage for Sorrento Therapeutics.

Sorrento Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRNE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). Sorrento Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 314.06% and a negative net margin of 698.01%. The company had revenue of $11.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SRNE. B. Riley began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a report on Friday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price target for the company. Alliance Global Partners began coverage on Sorrento Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $35.00 price objective for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Sorrento Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 10.2% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,409,333 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $160,515,000 after purchasing an additional 1,789,655 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,895,917 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,765,000 after purchasing an additional 240,852 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,522,549 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,392,000 after purchasing an additional 152,480 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,276,134 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $8,710,000 after purchasing an additional 60,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its holdings in shares of Sorrento Therapeutics by 42.4% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,020,563 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $6,965,000 after purchasing an additional 303,959 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 27.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Sorrento Therapeutics stock traded up $0.19 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $7.20. The company had a trading volume of 4,990,859 shares, compared to its average volume of 14,205,810. Sorrento Therapeutics has a one year low of $2.52 and a one year high of $19.39. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a PE ratio of -4.93 and a beta of 2.70.

Sorrento Therapeutics Company Profile

Sorrento Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage and commercial biopharmaceutical company, develops therapies for cancer, autoimmune, inflammatory, viral, and neurodegenerative diseases. It operates through two segments, Sorrento Therapeutics and Scilex. The company provides cancer therapeutics by leveraging its proprietary G-MAB antibody library and targeted delivery modalities, which include chimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy (CAR-T), dimeric antigen receptor T-cell therapy, and antibody drug conjugates, as well as bispecific antibody approaches; and Sofusa, a drug delivery technology that delivers biologics directly into the lymphatic system.

