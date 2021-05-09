Zacks: Brokerages Expect Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) Will Announce Earnings of $0.42 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Star Bulk Carriers Corp. (NASDAQ:SBLK) will announce $0.42 earnings per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Star Bulk Carriers’ earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.51 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.32. Star Bulk Carriers reported earnings of ($0.23) per share in the same quarter last year, which indicates a positive year over year growth rate of 282.6%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, May 19th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Star Bulk Carriers will report full-year earnings of $3.64 per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.66 to $4.62. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the business will report earnings of $3.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.54 to $3.58. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Star Bulk Carriers.

Star Bulk Carriers (NASDAQ:SBLK) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $186.02 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $186.57 million. Star Bulk Carriers had a return on equity of 1.41% and a net margin of 0.71%.

Several research firms recently commented on SBLK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 22nd. TheStreet upgraded Star Bulk Carriers from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on Star Bulk Carriers from $15.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $14.65.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SBLK. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the first quarter worth about $47,000. Sippican Capital Advisors boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 31,731 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $280,000 after buying an additional 1,750 shares during the period. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $5,024,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in shares of Star Bulk Carriers in the fourth quarter worth about $245,000. Finally, Jefferies Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Star Bulk Carriers by 32.6% in the fourth quarter. Jefferies Group LLC now owns 7,134,962 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $63,002,000 after buying an additional 1,753,589 shares during the period. 55.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Star Bulk Carriers stock traded up $2.00 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $22.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,141,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,357,802. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 450.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $16.34 and its 200 day moving average is $11.59. Star Bulk Carriers has a 1-year low of $3.86 and a 1-year high of $22.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Star Bulk Carriers Corp., a shipping company, engages in the ocean transportation of dry bulk cargoes worldwide. The company's vessels transport a range of major bulks, including iron ores, coal, and grains, as well as minor bulks, such as bauxite, fertilizers, and steel products. As of March 16, 2021, it had a fleet of 128 vessels with an aggregate capacity of approximately 14.1 million deadweight tons, including 17 Newcastlemax, 22 Capesize, 2 Mini Capesize, 7 Post Panamax, 41 Kamsarmax, 2 Panamax, 20 Ultramax, and 17 Supramax vessels.

