Zacks: Brokerages Expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to Announce -$0.06 Earnings Per Share

Wall Street brokerages expect Tyme Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:TYME) to announce earnings of ($0.06) per share for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Zero analysts have made estimates for Tyme Technologies’ earnings. Tyme Technologies posted earnings per share of ($0.04) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 50%. The firm is expected to issue its next earnings report on Wednesday, May 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Tyme Technologies will report full year earnings of ($0.25) per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the firm will report earnings of ($0.20) per share. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow Tyme Technologies.

Tyme Technologies (NASDAQ:TYME) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 4th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by $0.01.

In other news, major shareholder Michael Demurjian sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.10, for a total transaction of $42,000.00. Also, major shareholder Steve Hoffman sold 83,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.57, for a total value of $131,095.00. In the last three months, insiders have sold 408,750 shares of company stock valued at $730,430. Insiders own 25.51% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 30.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,798,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,320,000 after acquiring an additional 1,344,181 shares during the period. Meitav Dash Investments Ltd. purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $69,000. Personal CFO Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in Tyme Technologies in the first quarter worth $52,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 377.7% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 188,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $230,000 after acquiring an additional 149,105 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Tyme Technologies by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 378,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $462,000 after acquiring an additional 11,716 shares during the period. 13.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ TYME traded up $0.05 on Tuesday, reaching $1.29. 2,541,978 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,693,816. The stock has a market cap of $168.25 million, a PE ratio of -5.86 and a beta of 0.94. Tyme Technologies has a 12 month low of $0.85 and a 12 month high of $4.99. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.67 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.59.

Tyme Technologies Company Profile

Tyme Technologies, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops cancer metabolism-based therapies (CMBTs) in the United States. Its lead candidate is the SM-88, a CMBT that is in a Phase II/III clinical trial to treat across 15 types of cancer, including pancreatic, lung, breast, prostate, sarcoma, and lymphoma.

