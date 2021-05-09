Zacks Investment Research Downgrades CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) to Hold

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “CF Bankshares Inc. operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association which provides banking products and services principally in the United States. It offers saving accounts, account checking, consumer and business loans, credit and debit cards, online and mobile banking, mortgage and other financial services. CF Bankshares Inc., formerly known as Central Federal Corporation, is based in OH, United States. “

NASDAQ:CFBK opened at $20.03 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $107.86 million, a PE ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $19.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.01. CF Bankshares has a 12 month low of $8.54 and a 12 month high of $23.68.

CF Bankshares (NASDAQ:CFBK) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.02. CF Bankshares had a return on equity of 27.74% and a net margin of 27.34%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that CF Bankshares will post 4.37 EPS for the current year.

In other CF Bankshares news, CEO Timothy T. O’dell bought 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $18.05 per share, with a total value of $36,100.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 218,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,939,376.40. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 16.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CFBK. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,589 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $200,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 63.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 21,295 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 8,240 shares during the last quarter. Mcdonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CF Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth about $934,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of CF Bankshares by 5.5% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 462,656 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $8,184,000 after buying an additional 23,967 shares during the last quarter. 24.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

CF Bankshares Company Profile

CF Bankshares Inc operates as the bank holding company for CFBank, National Association that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts savings, retail and business checking accounts, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. It also offers single-family mortgage loans; commercial real estate and multi-family residential mortgage loans; commercial loans; construction and land loans; and consumer loans, such as home equity lines of credit, home improvement loans, and loans secured by deposits, as well as other loans.

