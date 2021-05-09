Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Independent Bank Corp. is a bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company. They are a community-oriented commercial bank. The community banking business consists of commercial banking, retail banking and trust services and is managed as a single strategic unit. The community banking business derives its revenues from a wide range of banking services, including lending activities, acceptance of demand, savings and time deposits, trust and investment management, and mortgage servicing income from investors. “

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on INDB. Seaport Global Securities upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler upgraded Independent Bank from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and upped their price objective for the company from $86.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $85.00.

Independent Bank stock opened at $79.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.64 billion, a PE ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 0.98. Independent Bank has a one year low of $49.25 and a one year high of $99.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.89 and a 200 day moving average of $77.43.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by $0.17. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 7.97% and a net margin of 24.99%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Independent Bank will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were given a $0.48 dividend. This is a boost from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.40%. Independent Bank’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.16%.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total value of $83,240.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.17% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 0.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,886,314 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,379,000 after acquiring an additional 22,188 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 1.7% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,383,425 shares of the bank’s stock worth $116,471,000 after acquiring an additional 22,737 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after acquiring an additional 109,635 shares during the period. Channing Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 11.8% in the fourth quarter. Channing Capital Management LLC now owns 579,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $42,327,000 after acquiring an additional 61,052 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 517,192 shares of the bank’s stock worth $37,776,000 after acquiring an additional 28,520 shares during the period. 80.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Independent Bank Company Profile

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

