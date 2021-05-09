Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Landsea Homes (NASDAQ:LSEA) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Landsea Homes Corporation is a homebuilding company. It designs and builds homes and sustainable master-planned communities. The company developed homes and communities principally in New York, Boston, New Jersey, Arizona and throughout California in Silicon Valley, Los Angeles and Orange County. Landsea Homes Corporation, formerly known as LF Capital Acquisition Corp., is based in NEW YORK. “

LSEA has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Friday, February 5th. They issued an equal weight rating and a $11.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley initiated coverage on Landsea Homes in a research report on Wednesday, January 13th. They set a buy rating and a $15.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of Landsea Homes stock opened at $9.51 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $9.58. Landsea Homes has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $11.85.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $143,000. Zazove Associates LLC bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,048,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. bought a new position in shares of Landsea Homes during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,549,000. 66.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Landsea Homes Company Profile

Landsea Homes Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, development, and building of lots, homes, and condominiums in California, Arizona, New York, and New Jersey. It operates in three segments: Arizona, California, and Metro New York. The company designs, constructions, markets, and sells suburban and urban single-family detached and attached homes.

