Zacks Investment Research Downgrades Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Smart Sand, Inc. is a producer of northern white raw frac sand for the oil and gas industry. It offers proppant and related logistics services for oil and gas recovery from unconventional wells. Smart Sand, Inc. is headquartered in the Woodlands, Texas. “

Get Smart Sand alerts:

Smart Sand stock opened at $2.38 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $103.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.14. Smart Sand has a fifty-two week low of $0.75 and a fifty-two week high of $3.67. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $2.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.20.

Smart Sand (NASDAQ:SND) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. Smart Sand had a net margin of 29.88% and a return on equity of 3.55%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Smart Sand will post -0.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider James Douglas Young sold 42,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.96, for a total transaction of $124,616.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 79,185 shares in the company, valued at approximately $234,387.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 50.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Roof Eidam & Maycock ADV bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. bought a new stake in Smart Sand in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Smart Sand during the fourth quarter worth about $285,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Smart Sand by 167.3% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 465,592 shares of the company’s stock worth $801,000 after buying an additional 291,392 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Smart Sand Company Profile

Smart Sand, Inc, an integrated frac sand supply and services company, engages in the excavation, processing, and sale of sands or proppant for use in hydraulic fracturing operations in the oil and gas industry in the United States. It also operates SmartSystems, a wellsite proppant storage solution; and offers logistics services.

Recommended Story: Hedge Funds – Risk or Reward?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Smart Sand (SND)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Smart Sand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Smart Sand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.