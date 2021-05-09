Zacks Investment Research Lowers Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ardmore Shipping Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of product and chemical tankers. It provides shipping services to customers through voyage charters, commercial pools, and time charters. The Company provides seaborne transportation of petroleum products and chemicals worldwide to oil majors, national oil companies, oil and chemical traders, and chemical companies. Ardmore Shipping Corporation is based in Mahon, Ireland. “

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Ardmore Shipping from $6.00 to $5.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 29th. HC Wainwright raised Ardmore Shipping from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $5.50 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.35.

Ardmore Shipping stock opened at $4.40 on Wednesday. Ardmore Shipping has a twelve month low of $2.98 and a twelve month high of $5.43. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $4.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.36 and a beta of 1.16.

Ardmore Shipping (NYSE:ASC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.28) by $0.02. Ardmore Shipping had a return on equity of 4.78% and a net margin of 6.45%. Equities analysts predict that Ardmore Shipping will post 0.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ASC. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of Ardmore Shipping by 29.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 13,270 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 3,045 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Gunderson Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $79,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in Ardmore Shipping in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $104,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in Ardmore Shipping by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 54,372 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 6,427 shares in the last quarter. 79.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

