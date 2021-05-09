Zacks Investment Research Lowers Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is a clinical-stage oncology company focused on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The compnay’s lead program includes FPI-1434, which is in clinical trial. Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc. is based in Hamilton, Canada. “

Separately, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Fusion Pharmaceuticals from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Fusion Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $21.25.

Shares of NASDAQ FUSN opened at $8.86 on Thursday. Fusion Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $8.09 and a twelve month high of $19.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $9.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $11.59.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FUSN) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by ($0.13). On average, analysts forecast that Fusion Pharmaceuticals will post 12.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Altfest L J & Co. Inc. purchased a new position in Fusion Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $109,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $155,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 525,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,169,000 after acquiring an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Fusion Pharmaceuticals by 18.4% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 179,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,110,000 after acquiring an additional 27,916 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in Fusion Pharmaceuticals during the 4th quarter valued at $588,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.35% of the company’s stock.

Fusion Pharmaceuticals Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, focuses on developing radiopharmaceuticals as precision medicines. The company has developed Targeted Alpha Therapies platform together with its proprietary Fast-Clear linker technology to enable us to connect alpha particle emitting isotopes to antibodies and other targeting molecules in order to selectively deliver the alpha particle payloads to tumors.

