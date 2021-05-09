Zacks Investment Research Lowers Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

A number of other research firms also recently commented on MPB. Piper Sandler upgraded Mid Penn Bancorp from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday. Stephens assumed coverage on Mid Penn Bancorp in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They issued an overweight rating and a $30.00 target price for the company.

NASDAQ MPB opened at $27.15 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $26.13 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.03. Mid Penn Bancorp has a twelve month low of $16.60 and a twelve month high of $29.87. The company has a market capitalization of $228.49 million, a PE ratio of 10.61 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47.

Mid Penn Bancorp (NASDAQ:MPB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 21st. The financial services provider reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp had a return on equity of 8.92% and a net margin of 18.55%. Equities analysts predict that Mid Penn Bancorp will post 2.88 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 24th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 10th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 7th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. This is a positive change from Mid Penn Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. Mid Penn Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MPB. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Mid Penn Bancorp by 15.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 422,649 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,331,000 after purchasing an additional 56,719 shares in the last quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 57.1% in the 4th quarter. Banc Funds Co. LLC now owns 118,172 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,588,000 after acquiring an additional 42,950 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 54.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 36,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $806,000 after acquiring an additional 13,013 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $225,000. Finally, Strs Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Mid Penn Bancorp by 82.5% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 10,400 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $278,000 after purchasing an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 19.50% of the company’s stock.

Mid Penn Bancorp Company Profile

Mid Penn Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Mid Penn Bank that provides commercial banking services to individuals, partnerships, non-profit organizations, and corporations. The company offers various time and demand deposit products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, clubs, money market deposit accounts, certificates of deposit, and IRAs.

