Zacks Investment Research Lowers Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) to Hold

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. is the only pure-play Capesize ship-owner publicly listed in the US. Seanergy provides marine dry bulk transportation services through a modern fleet of 10 Capesize vessels. The Company’s executive offices are in Athens, Greece. “

SHIP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Maxim Group reiterated a hold rating on shares of Seanergy Maritime in a research note on Friday, March 5th. Noble Financial upgraded Seanergy Maritime from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $1.50 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st.

Shares of Seanergy Maritime stock opened at $1.15 on Thursday. Seanergy Maritime has a one year low of $0.39 and a one year high of $5.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.32 and a beta of 0.88. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.87.

Seanergy Maritime (NASDAQ:SHIP) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 23rd. The shipping company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by ($0.01). Seanergy Maritime had a negative net margin of 18.54% and a negative return on equity of 26.38%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Seanergy Maritime will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime stock. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SHIP) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 381,792 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned about 0.58% of Seanergy Maritime as of its most recent SEC filing. 8.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Seanergy Maritime Company Profile

Seanergy Maritime Holdings Corp., an international shipping company, engages in the seaborne transportation of dry bulk commodities, primarily iron ore and coal worldwide. As of February 19, 2021, it operated a fleet of 11 Capesize vessels with a cargo-carrying capacity of approximately 1,926,117 deadweight ton and an average age of approximately 12 years.

