Zacks Investment Research Lowers Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) to Sell

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Viemed Healthcare Inc. is a home medical equipment supplier which provides post-acute respiratory care services through its subsidiaries Sleep Management L.L.C. and Home Sleep Delivered L.L.C. Viemed Healthcare Inc. is based in Lafayette, United States. “

VMD has been the subject of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Viemed Healthcare in a research report on Thursday, March 11th. They issued an outperform rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. TheStreet raised shares of Viemed Healthcare from a c rating to a b+ rating in a research report on Monday, March 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $12.33.

Shares of VMD opened at $9.57 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $9.80. Viemed Healthcare has a twelve month low of $6.43 and a twelve month high of $11.98.

Viemed Healthcare (NASDAQ:VMD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $28.42 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.00 million.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,254,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,492,000 after acquiring an additional 50,959 shares during the period. Cove Street Capital LLC lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 52.1% during the 4th quarter. Cove Street Capital LLC now owns 847,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,580,000 after acquiring an additional 290,515 shares during the period. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Viemed Healthcare during the 4th quarter valued at about $1,924,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 218,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,697,000 after acquiring an additional 10,343 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in Viemed Healthcare by 7.3% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 207,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after acquiring an additional 14,053 shares during the period.

Viemed Healthcare Company Profile

Viemed Healthcare, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides in-home durable medical equipment and post-acute respiratory healthcare services to patients in the United States. The company offers respiratory services and related equipment, including non-invasive ventilators; bi-level, continuous, and automatic continuous positive airway pressure (PAP) machines; and oxygen therapy, as well as services of respiratory therapists; and respiratory disease management, neuromuscular care, and oxygen therapy services.

