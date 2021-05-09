Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Monday, March 1st. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. Morphic has a 1 year low of $14.50 and a 1 year high of $93.00. The company has a market cap of $1.76 billion, a PE ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $58.49 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $41.72.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. On average, research analysts forecast that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 16,622 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.58, for a total transaction of $657,898.76. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $104,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 406,957 shares of company stock worth $23,041,208. Insiders own 39.50% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Morphic during the 4th quarter worth about $66,000. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in Morphic by 327.3% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,000 after purchasing an additional 2,157 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Morphic during the first quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $295,000. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Morphic in the first quarter worth $362,000. Institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

About Morphic

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

