Zacks Investment Research Upgrades Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Morphic Holding Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focuses on the discovery and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for autoimmune, cardiovascular and metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Morphic Holding Inc. is based in Waltham, Massachusetts. “

Several other analysts have also commented on MORF. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Morphic from $35.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Morphic from $40.00 to $103.00 in a research note on Monday, March 1st.

NASDAQ MORF opened at $48.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $58.49 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.76 billion, a P/E ratio of -31.22 and a beta of 1.01. Morphic has a 1-year low of $14.50 and a 1-year high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 29th. The company reported ($0.63) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.55) by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $3.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.00 million. Equities research analysts anticipate that Morphic will post -1.28 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Bruce Rogers sold 4,654 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total transaction of $186,299.62. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 104,451 shares in the company, valued at $4,181,173.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Fund V. L.P. Omega sold 2,998 shares of Morphic stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total value of $104,240.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,957 shares of company stock valued at $23,041,208 in the last ninety days. 39.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its position in shares of Morphic by 12.0% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 54,818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,499,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio bought a new stake in shares of Morphic in the fourth quarter worth $452,000. Swiss National Bank acquired a new stake in Morphic in the fourth quarter valued at $929,000. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in Morphic by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,059,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,557,000 after acquiring an additional 135,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Morphic during the 4th quarter worth $395,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.49% of the company’s stock.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers and develops oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics for the treatment of autoimmune, cardiovascular, metabolic diseases, as well as fibrosis and cancer. Its lead product candidates are MORF-057, an a4Ã7-specific integrin inhibitor affecting inflammation that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel disease; and MORF-720 and MORF-627, which is in the preclinical trial to treat idiopathic pulmonary fibrosis and fibrosis diseases.

Further Reading: What is Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)?



