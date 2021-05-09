Zalando (FRA:ZAL) Given a €97.00 Price Target by Warburg Research Analysts

Warburg Research set a €97.00 ($114.12) target price on Zalando (FRA:ZAL) in a research note released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. Kepler Capital Markets set a €88.00 ($103.53) target price on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Independent Research set a €112.00 ($131.76) target price on Zalando and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 21st. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €97.00 ($114.12) price target on Zalando and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €112.00 ($131.76) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €82.00 ($96.47) price objective on Zalando and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €100.94 ($118.75).

Get Zalando alerts:

Shares of FRA:ZAL opened at €86.68 ($101.98) on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is €87.12 and its 200-day moving average is €88.05. Zalando has a 52 week low of €36.33 ($42.74) and a 52 week high of €49.86 ($58.66).

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

Featured Article: What is basic economics?

Receive News & Ratings for Zalando Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zalando and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.