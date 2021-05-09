Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Barclays

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Barclays in a research note issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

Several other research analysts have also commented on the stock. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of Zalando from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Zalando from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of Zalando from a “hold” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Zalando in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $61.00.

Shares of OTCMKTS ZLNDY opened at $52.60 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.10 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $52.90. The firm has a market cap of $27.45 billion, a PE ratio of 239.10 and a beta of 1.66. Zalando has a twelve month low of $28.29 and a twelve month high of $62.33.

Zalando (OTCMKTS:ZLNDY) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 6th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.03. Zalando had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 6.42%. On average, research analysts expect that Zalando will post 0.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About Zalando

Zalando SE operates as an online fashion and lifestyle retailer. It offers a range of products, including shoes, apparel, accessories, and beauty products for women, men, and children, as well as free delivery and returns services. The company also sells its products through its Zalando Lounge; and brick-and-mortar stores in Berlin, Frankfurt, Cologne, Leipzig, Hamburg, Hanover, MÃ¼nster, Stuttgart, Mannheim, and Ulm.

