ZBG Token Market Capitalization Reaches $12.93 Million (ZT)

ZBG Token (CURRENCY:ZT) traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on May 9th. During the last seven days, ZBG Token has traded down 99.6% against the U.S. dollar. One ZBG Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0492 or 0.00000086 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. ZBG Token has a market cap of $12.93 million and approximately $1.13 million worth of ZBG Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get ZBG Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00088255 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.97 or 0.00020819 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001739 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.73 or 0.00067358 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $60.69 or 0.00105541 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $457.19 or 0.00795081 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5,280.72 or 0.09183569 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 30.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001738 BTC.

ZBG Token Profile

ZBG Token (ZT) is a coin. Its genesis date was July 18th, 2018. ZBG Token’s total supply is 500,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 262,958,277 coins. ZBG Token’s official Twitter account is @ZBGLOBLE . The official message board for ZBG Token is medium.com/@ZBGofficial

According to CryptoCompare, “ZBG Token (ZT) is an exchange based token and native currency of the ZBG crypto exchange. The ZT can be used to purchase monthly VIP status plans for transaction fee discounts, vote on exchange decisions, gain early access to special ZBG launchpad events, and trade with other cryptocurrencies listed on the ZBG exchange. Additional information about ZBG Token (ZT) can be found at https://www.zbg.com/ “

Buying and Selling ZBG Token

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as ZBG Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ZBG Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase ZBG Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for ZBG Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for ZBG Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.