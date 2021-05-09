Zealium Hits Market Capitalization of $67,015.56 (NZL)

Zealium (CURRENCY:NZL) traded 0.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on May 8th. Zealium has a total market cap of $67,015.56 and $103.00 worth of Zealium was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Zealium has traded 6.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Zealium coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0041 or 0.00000007 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000600 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3.74 or 0.00006343 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.33 or 0.00012440 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000240 BTC.

Dev Protocol (DEV) traded up 14.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.85 or 0.00032004 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00000644 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded up 13.5% against the dollar and now trades at $981.07 or 0.01665359 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0094 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Zealium (CRYPTO:NZL) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Zealium’s total supply is 17,254,290 coins and its circulating supply is 16,254,290 coins. Zealium’s official website is zealium.co.nz . Zealium’s official Twitter account is @ZealiumCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Zealium is /r/ZealiumCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Zealium (NZL) is a full-privacy, New Zealand-based Proof of Stake decentralized cryptocurrency which uses peer-topeer technology to operate with no central authority or banks. Managing transactions and the issuing of Zealium is carried out collectively by the network. Zealium is open-source; its design is public, nobody owns or controls Zealium and, the good thing is, everyone can take part! “

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zealium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zealium should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Zealium using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

