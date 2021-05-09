Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) PT Raised to $525.00

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) had its price objective boosted by Needham & Company LLC from $515.00 to $525.00 in a research note published on Wednesday morning, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Northcoast Research raised shares of Zebra Technologies from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $560.00 price target for the company in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Zebra Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $574.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 26th. William Blair restated a market perform rating on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Friday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley restated an underweight rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (up from $380.00) on shares of Zebra Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $435.57.

Shares of ZBRA opened at $488.58 on Wednesday. Zebra Technologies has a 1-year low of $215.52 and a 1-year high of $518.66. The stock has a market cap of $26.12 billion, a PE ratio of 53.75 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.42. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $488.23 and a 200 day moving average price of $419.84.

Zebra Technologies (NASDAQ:ZBRA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $4.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.13 by $0.66. Zebra Technologies had a net margin of 11.41% and a return on equity of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $1.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $2.67 earnings per share. Zebra Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 28.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Zebra Technologies will post 10.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Anders Gustafsson sold 15,865 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $479.39, for a total transaction of $7,605,522.35. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 205,934 shares in the company, valued at $98,722,700.26. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard L. Keyser sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $489.91, for a total transaction of $7,348,650.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 40,044 shares in the company, valued at $19,617,956.04. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,535 shares of company stock worth $25,429,582. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ZBRA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $202,920,000. Sarasin & Partners LLP acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $72,283,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,429,247 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $549,301,000 after buying an additional 145,268 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new position in Zebra Technologies during the first quarter worth about $60,098,000. Finally, Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Zebra Technologies by 32.4% during the fourth quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 471,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,313,000 after buying an additional 115,334 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 86.36% of the company’s stock.

About Zebra Technologies

Zebra Technologies Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides enterprise asset intelligence solutions in the automatic identification and data capture solutions industry worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Intelligence & Tracking and Enterprise Visibility & Mobility. The company designs, manufactures, and sells printers, which produce labels, wristbands, tickets, receipts, and plastic cards; RFID printers and encoders; accessories and options for its printers, including vehicle mounts and battery chargers; stock and customized thermal labels, receipts, ribbons, plastic cards, and RFID tags for printers; and temperature-monitoring labels primarily used in vaccine distribution, as well as self-laminating wristbands for use in laser printers.

