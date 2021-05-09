Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Brokerages

Zendesk, Inc. (NYSE:ZEN) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eleven have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $154.54.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of Zendesk from $180.00 to $186.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $180.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Zendesk in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Zendesk from $165.00 to $181.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th.

Get Zendesk alerts:

In related news, EVP Soren Abildgaard sold 2,549 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.35, for a total value of $352,654.15. Also, CEO Mikkel Svane sold 43,875 shares of Zendesk stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.66, for a total transaction of $6,829,582.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 833,854 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,797,713.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 188,464 shares of company stock valued at $27,308,521 over the last ninety days. 4.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEN. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Zendesk by 22.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,294,485 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $1,043,989,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345,316 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 747.1% in the fourth quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 1,105,653 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $158,241,000 after acquiring an additional 975,127 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 86.4% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,992,606 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $285,182,000 after acquiring an additional 923,694 shares during the period. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Zendesk in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,702,000. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Zendesk by 442.5% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 543,629 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $77,804,000 after acquiring an additional 443,430 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 97.39% of the company’s stock.

Zendesk stock traded down $1.89 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $135.67. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,592,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,253,276. Zendesk has a 12-month low of $70.92 and a 12-month high of $166.60. The company has a market capitalization of $16.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -86.41 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.54, a quick ratio of 2.73 and a current ratio of 2.73. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $141.14 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $138.49.

Zendesk (NYSE:ZEN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.28. Zendesk had a negative net margin of 19.24% and a negative return on equity of 22.55%. The business had revenue of $283.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $277.38 million. On average, research analysts predict that Zendesk will post -0.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Zendesk Company Profile

Zendesk, Inc, a software development company, provides software as a service solutions for organizations in North America, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. Its flagship product is Zendesk Support, a system for tracking, prioritizing, and solving customer support tickets across various channels.

Further Reading: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Zendesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zendesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.