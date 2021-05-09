Zenswap Network Token Price Reaches $0.0001 on Exchanges (ZNT)

Zenswap Network Token (CURRENCY:ZNT) traded up 111.2% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 9th. One Zenswap Network Token coin can now be bought for $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges. Zenswap Network Token has a market capitalization of $958,082.41 and approximately $595.00 worth of Zenswap Network Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Zenswap Network Token has traded down 86% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $49.71 or 0.00086685 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $11.99 or 0.00020899 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001744 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.81 or 0.00067673 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $60.29 or 0.00105130 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $451.92 or 0.00788032 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5,254.18 or 0.09161910 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 25.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.97 or 0.00001696 BTC.

About Zenswap Network Token

Zenswap Network Token (ZNT) is a coin. Zenswap Network Token’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,001,366,640 coins. Zenswap Network Token’s official website is www.zenswapnetwork.info . The Reddit community for Zenswap Network Token is /r/ZenswapNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zenswap Network Token’s official Twitter account is @JustOpenZen and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “OpenZen is is a semi closed decentralised distributed social network, a search engine and a storage of information, where information is being created, updated and consumed directly by the users of the system. The project aims to see content (text, audio, photo, video) is distributed between the participants of the network using a p2p (f2f) model with the technologies of a distributed storage IPFS using the ZNT token as a means of exchange, payments, voting and games. “

