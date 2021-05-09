Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) Shares Gap Down to $57.33

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ZNTL) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $57.33, but opened at $54.01. Zentalis Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $55.39, with a volume of 206 shares.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Wedbush assumed coverage on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, January 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $65.00 target price on the stock. SVB Leerink lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $60.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their target price on shares of Zentalis Pharmaceuticals from $43.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $60.00.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $48.50 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.06.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ZNTL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 24th. The company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.95) by ($0.06). As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.69 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, COO Kevin D. Bunker sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.07, for a total value of $166,759.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Melissa B. Epperly sold 3,083 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $182,636.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 265,973 shares in the company, valued at $15,756,240.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 183,839 shares of company stock worth $8,769,370.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 75.1% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 656 shares during the period. Strs Ohio increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 25.9% during the fourth quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 3,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth about $48,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Swiss National Bank increased its stake in Zentalis Pharmaceuticals by 2.7% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,814,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 67.13% of the company’s stock.

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Zentalis Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering and developing small molecule therapeutics for the treatment of various cancers. Its lead product candidates are the ZN-c5, an oral selective estrogen receptor degrader that is in a Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced estrogen receptor-positive, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2-negative, or advanced or metastatic breast cancer; and ZN-c3, an inhibitor of WEE1, a protein tyrosine kinase, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for the treatment of advanced solid tumors, as well as in Phase 1b clinical trial in combination with chemotherapy in patients with advanced ovarian cancer.

