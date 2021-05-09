Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 12,203 Shares of Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Bandwidth Inc. (NASDAQ:BAND) by 54.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,757 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,203 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Bandwidth were worth $4,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its stake in Bandwidth by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $60,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, Baldwin Brothers Inc. MA bought a new stake in Bandwidth in the 4th quarter valued at $77,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.75% of the company’s stock.

BAND opened at $125.66 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $3.14 billion, a P/E ratio of -116.35 and a beta of 0.59. Bandwidth Inc. has a 52-week low of $101.81 and a 52-week high of $198.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a quick ratio of 10.21 and a current ratio of 10.21. The business’s fifty day moving average is $127.45 and its 200-day moving average is $152.79.

Bandwidth (NASDAQ:BAND) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.29. Bandwidth had a positive return on equity of 0.86% and a negative net margin of 8.90%. On average, research analysts predict that Bandwidth Inc. will post 0.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on BAND shares. Morgan Stanley raised Bandwidth from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $40.00 to $140.00 in a report on Monday, April 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Bandwidth from $225.00 to $227.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 4th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Bandwidth in a report on Wednesday, January 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $212.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Bandwidth from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $135.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Friday. Finally, TheStreet raised Bandwidth from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a report on Thursday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Bandwidth has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $185.63.

In other Bandwidth news, Director Douglas A. Suriano sold 800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.09, for a total value of $109,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,125 shares in the company, valued at $702,586.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Kade Ross sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $128.60, for a total value of $64,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 5,039 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $648,015.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 18,310 shares of company stock valued at $2,905,281. 11.05% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Bandwidth is a leading enterprise cloud communications company. Companies like Cisco, Google, Microsoft, RingCentral, Uber, and Zoom use Bandwidth’s APIs to easily embed voice, messaging, and emergency services into software and applications. Bandwidth is the first and only CPaaS provider offering a robust selection of communications APIs built around their own IP voice network.

