Ziegler Capital Management LLC Acquires 53,805 Shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC) by 83.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,256 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 53,805 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $6,326,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 4,043 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $216,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,562 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 21,362 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,143,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Marathon Petroleum by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 19,602 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $810,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Center for Financial Planning Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Center for Financial Planning Inc. now owns 2,608 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 260 shares during the period. 73.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of MPC opened at $60.00 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.84 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a 1 year low of $26.56 and a 1 year high of $60.23. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $54.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.32. The firm has a market cap of $39.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.97 and a beta of 2.24.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.72) by $0.52. Marathon Petroleum had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a negative return on equity of 1.81%. The business had revenue of $22.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.80 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.16) EPS. The company’s revenue was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post -3.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.87%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 46.96%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on MPC shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Monday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $40.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 26th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.20.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corp. is an independent company, which engages in refining, marketing, and transportation of petroleum products in the United States. Itoperates through the following segments: Refining and Marketing; Retail; and Midstream. The Refining and Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast and Midwest regions of the United States; purchases ethanol and refined products for resale and distributes refined products through various means, including barges, terminals, and trucks that the company owns or operates.

