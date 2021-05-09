Ziegler Capital Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Leggett & Platt, Incorporated (NYSE:LEG) by 0.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 54,388 shares of the company’s stock after selling 448 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Leggett & Platt were worth $2,483,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,189,955 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,015,000 after acquiring an additional 42,224 shares during the last quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 15.5% during the 4th quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 2,013,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,186,000 after acquiring an additional 270,111 shares during the last quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Hamlin Capital Management LLC now owns 1,901,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $86,800,000 after acquiring an additional 752,559 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,616,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,616,000 after acquiring an additional 7,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janus Henderson Group PLC boosted its position in shares of Leggett & Platt by 36.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,476,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,388,000 after acquiring an additional 398,194 shares during the last quarter. 71.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE LEG opened at $57.53 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67. Leggett & Platt, Incorporated has a 12 month low of $24.01 and a 12 month high of $57.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.84, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.42.

Leggett & Platt (NYSE:LEG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. Leggett & Platt had a net margin of 5.45% and a return on equity of 21.93%. Leggett & Platt’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Leggett & Platt, Incorporated will post 2.07 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.42 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 14th. This is a positive change from Leggett & Platt’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Leggett & Platt’s dividend payout ratio is 62.26%.

LEG has been the topic of several recent research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Leggett & Platt from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $52.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Leggett & Platt from $48.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $48.20.

In other Leggett & Platt news, Director Phoebe A. Wood sold 10,346 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.42, for a total transaction of $428,531.32. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 48,257 shares in the company, valued at $1,998,804.94. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.53% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Leggett & Platt, Incorporated designs, manufactures, and markets engineered components and products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Bedding Products; Specialized Products; and Furniture, Flooring & Textile Products. The company offers steel rods, drawn wires, foam chemicals and additives, innersprings, specialty foams, private label finished mattresses, mattress foundations, wire forms for adjustable beds, industrial sewing and quilting machines, and mattress packaging and glue drying equipment, as well as machines to shape wires into innersprings for industrial users of steel rods and wires, manufacturers of finished bedding, big box and e-commerce retailers, bedding brands and mattress retailers, department stores, and home improvement centers.

