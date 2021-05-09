Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $2.89 Million Stock Position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC boosted its position in American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG) by 1.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,277 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 447 shares during the period. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American Financial Group were worth $2,885,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $73,883,000. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC bought a new position in American Financial Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $605,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 569,752 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $49,922,000 after acquiring an additional 19,461 shares during the period. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 54.4% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 440,002 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $38,572,000 after acquiring an additional 155,117 shares during the period. Finally, Reinhart Partners Inc. raised its holdings in American Financial Group by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Reinhart Partners Inc. now owns 393,947 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $24,411,000 after acquiring an additional 146,727 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.22% of the company’s stock.

Get American Financial Group alerts:

In other American Financial Group news, CEO S Craig Lindner sold 313 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $117.07, for a total value of $36,642.91. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Lehman John I. Von sold 1,264 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.10, for a total transaction of $150,542.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,910 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,418,481. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 12.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of AFG opened at $128.70 on Friday. American Financial Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $51.55 and a 12 month high of $128.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $118.91 and its 200-day moving average is $99.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.97 billion, a PE ratio of 45.96 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33.

American Financial Group (NYSE:AFG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 3rd. The insurance provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.74. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.25 billion. American Financial Group had a net margin of 3.38% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.36 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Financial Group, Inc. will post 7.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 15th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 14th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. American Financial Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.20%.

AFG has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of American Financial Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $95.75 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their price target on shares of American Financial Group from $110.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $98.20.

American Financial Group Company Profile

American Financial Group, Inc is an insurance holding company. It engages in property and casualty insurance, focusing on commercial products for businesses, and in the sale of fixed and fixed-indexed annuities in the retail, financial institutions and education markets. The company was founded by Carl Henry Lindner Jr.

Recommended Story: Resistance Level

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AFG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:AFG).

Receive News & Ratings for American Financial Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Financial Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.