Ziegler Capital Management LLC Has $5.27 Million Holdings in Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM)

Ziegler Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Waste Management, Inc. (NYSE:WM) by 2.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 40,845 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 988 shares during the quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Waste Management were worth $5,271,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. CAPROCK Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Waste Management by 11.3% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,586 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $463,000 after purchasing an additional 363 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. raised its position in Waste Management by 17.4% during the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Waste Management during the first quarter worth $26,000. Aaron Wealth Advisors raised its position in Waste Management by 2.3% during the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors now owns 10,836 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,398,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Capital Management Co. raised its position in Waste Management by 11.2% during the first quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co. now owns 16,633 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,146,000 after acquiring an additional 1,673 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Leslie K. Nagy sold 392 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.33, for a total value of $43,641.36. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,891 shares in the company, valued at approximately $544,515.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Michael J. Watson sold 4,430 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.55, for a total transaction of $622,636.50. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 21,847 shares in the company, valued at $3,070,595.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 35,812 shares of company stock worth $4,353,766 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.16% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Waste Management stock opened at $141.38 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $59.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.40, a PEG ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39. Waste Management, Inc. has a 12-month low of $94.13 and a 12-month high of $142.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $132.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.20.

Waste Management (NYSE:WM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $4.11 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.02 billion. Waste Management had a net margin of 10.66% and a return on equity of 25.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.93 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Waste Management, Inc. will post 3.84 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 12th were paid a dividend of $0.575 per share. This represents a $2.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. This is an increase from Waste Management’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 11th. Waste Management’s dividend payout ratio is presently 52.27%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Waste Management from $121.00 to $133.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Raymond James increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Waste Management from $146.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Waste Management in a research report on Tuesday, April 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.77.

Waste Management Company Profile

Waste Management, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides waste management environmental services to residential, commercial, industrial, and municipal customers in North America. It offers collection services, including picking up and transporting waste and recyclable materials from where it was generated to a transfer station, material recovery facility (MRF), or disposal site; and owns, develops, and operates landfill gas-to-energy facilities in the United States, as well as owns and operates transfer stations.

